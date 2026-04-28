Finland and Estonia say US defence deliveries delayed over Middle East war

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Estonia's President Alar Karis and Finland's President Alexander Stubb during the delegation meeting of the state visit of the Estonian presidential couple in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, April 28, 2026. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, April 28 - Some U.S. defence equipment deliveries to Europe are being delayed because of the war in the Middle East, the presidents of Finland and Estonia said on Tuesday.

• Finnish President Alexander Stubb said some U.S. stock is being delivered elsewhere because of the war in Iran, but did not see this as alarming for Finland.

• Estonia's President Alar Karis said his country had been informed of delays related to HIMARS rocket systems.

• "It gives a signal that in Estonia and in Europe in general we should much, much faster develop our defence industry," Karis said.

• Reuters reported on April 16, citing sources familiar with the matter, that U.S. officials have informed some European counterparts, including in the Baltics and Scandinavia, that some previously contracted weapons deliveries are likely to be delayed as the Middle East war draws on weapons stocks. REUTERS