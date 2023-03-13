Fierce fighting raging for centre of Bakhmut: Ukraine, Wagner

KYIV – Fierce fighting was raging for control of the centre of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the longest-running and bloodiest battle of the war, the Ukrainian military and the Wagner Group said on Monday.

“Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through our troops’ defensive positions and move to the centre of the city. In fierce battles, our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” the Ukrainian military said in a morning briefing, referring to the Russian mercenary group that has claimed to be leading Moscow’s offensive.

Wagner, meanwhile, said: “The enemy is battling for every metre, the closer we are to the city centre, the harder the battles”. AFP