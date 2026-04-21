FedEx faces French ‘genocide’ complaint over Israel cargoes

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FedEx said it does not make any international deliveries of weapons or ammunition.

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– American logistics giant FedEx has been targeted in France by a legal complaint alleging “complicity in the crime of genocide” over claims it transported parts for Israeli aircraft involved in bombing Gaza.

The French Jewish Union for Peace (UJFP), an anti-Zionist group, said it had filed the complaint against FedEx’s French subsidiary for “the transport and delivery of essential combat aircraft components from the United States to Israel via France”.

Those parts were used “to maintain and repair F-35 combat aircraft used by the Israeli air force” over the Gaza Strip, it added in the document filed with anti-terrorism prosecutors and seen by AFP.

FedEx told AFP: “We do not make any international deliveries of weapons or ammunition.”

The UJFP said they based their case on a recent report by campaign group Urgence Palestine (Palestine Emergency), which catalogued 117 cargoes that it said transited through Paris via FedEx’s French subsidiary between April and October 2025 .

Of those, 22 went straight on to Israel, including three on FedEx planes registered in France, according to the complaint, whose authors claim that FedEx “must have known the contents”.

Across the border in Belgium, federal prosecutors confirmed to AFP that they had opened a probe into one of the deliveries, which transited via Liege airport on June 20, 2025.

Israel has said it will end all weapons imports from France after diplomatic differences over Paris’s September recognition of the State of Palestine.

Thomas Nayla, who coordinated the complaint against FedEx, called for a “total embargo” on the delivery of military components from the French side.

Despite the Oct 10 ceasefire, both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the Gaza truce, which followed two years of war triggered by the Palestinian militant group’s cross-border attack on Oct 7, 2023.

Rights groups and non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have accused Israel of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a term the Israeli government vehemently rejects. AFP