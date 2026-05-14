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Federal judge blocks US sanctions against UN expert on Palestinian territories

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FILE PHOTO: UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese gives a press conference at the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark February 5, 2025. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese gives a press conference at the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark February 5, 2025. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/File Photo

REUTERS

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May 13 - A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked U.S. sanctions against Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, finding that the Trump administration likely violated her free-speech rights by imposing the measures after she criticized U.S. ally Israel’s war in Gaza.

The sanctions barred her from entering the U.S. and banking there. Albanese, an Italian lawyer who is U.N. special rapporteur on the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories, recommended the International Criminal Court pursue war-crimes prosecutions against Israeli and American nationals.

• Albanese's husband and daughter, who is a U.S. citizen, sued the Trump administration in February, alleging that the U.S. sanctions are "effectively debanking her and making it nearly impossible to meet the needs of her daily life.”

• U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington found that Albanese’s residency outside the U.S. does not undercut her protections under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that the Trump administration sought to regulate her speech because of the "idea or message expressed.”

• Albanese has described sanctions as part of a broader U.S. strategy to weaken international accountability mechanisms. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.