Fears mount for the Arctic as cooperation with Russia stalls

WASHINGTON/LONDON/OSLO – For nearly three decades, the Arctic Council has been a successful example of post-Cold War cooperation.

Its eight members, including Russia and the United States, have cooperated on climate-change research and social development across the ecologically sensitive region.

Now, a year after council members stopped working with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and as Norway prepares to assume the chairmanship from Moscow on Thursday, experts are asking whether the polar body’s viability is at risk if it cannot cooperate with the country that controls more than half of the Arctic coastline.

An ineffective Arctic Council could have dire implications for the region’s environment and its four million inhabitants who face the effects of melting sea ice and the interest of non-Arctic countries in the region’s mostly untapped mineral resources.

The work of the council, which comprises the eight Arctic states of Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Russia, Denmark, Canada and the United States, in the past has produced binding agreements on environmental protection and preservation.

It is also a rare platform giving a voice to the region’s indigenous peoples. It does not deal with security issues.

But with the end of cooperation with Moscow, about a third of the council’s 130 projects are on hold, new projects cannot go ahead and existing ones cannot be renewed.

Western and Russian scientists no longer share climate change findings, for example, and cooperation for possible search-and-rescue missions or oil spills has stopped.

“I am worried that this will really hobble the ability of the Arctic Council to work through these various issues,” US Senator Angus King from Maine told Reuters.

A divided region?

The Arctic is warming about four times as fast as the rest of the world.

As sea ice vanishes, polar waters are opening to shipping and other industries eager to exploit the region’s bounty of natural resources, including oil, gas, and metals such as gold, iron and rare earths.

The discord between Russia and the other Arctic Council members means that an effective response to these changes is far less likely.

“Norway has a big challenge,” said Dr John Holdren, co-director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Arctic Initiative and a former science advisor to US President Barack Obama. “That’s how to rescue as much as possible of the Arctic Council’s good work in the absence of Russia.”

Russia argues this work cannot continue without it.