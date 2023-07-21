Fears in Poland's east, as Wagner mercenaries train across the border

KOLPIN-OGRODNIKI, Poland - People living near Poland’s border with Belarus said on Thursday they could hear shooting and helicopters after Russia’s Wagner Group arrived to train Belarusian special forces just a few miles from the frontier, compounding their fears the Ukraine war would reach them.

Mrs Agata Moroz, the 56-year-old village mayor of Kolpin-Ogrodniki, could not stop her tears as she expressed her anxiety for her family.

“I’m afraid. I have a son in the army. He’s a military man. I’m worried about him, I have grandchildren. I have a disabled husband. I’m most worried about them,” Mrs Moroz said.

“Everyone says that something will happen, that something will definitely happen,” she added.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on Wednesday welcoming his fighters to Russia-ally Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.

Minsk posted pictures of masked Wagner instructors, their faces covered in accordance with the mercenary group’s rules, training Belarusian soldiers with armoured vehicles and what appear to be drone controls.

It is unclear how many fighters of the Russian mercenary group are currently training at the training ground of the 38th airborne assault brigade outside the city of Brest.

“We can hear helicopters flying there. When they do, all the windows are shaking,” said Mr Adam Ligor, a 45-year-old farmer and Mrs Moroz’s neighbour.

Sounds of shooting could be heard as he stood in the yard of his farm, surrounded by corn fields, sunflowers and patches of forest, some 500m from the border with Belarus.