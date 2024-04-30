Father of the Ingebrigtsen brothers charged with physical abuse

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Memorial van Damme - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 8, 2023 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action during the men's 2000m REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 03:00 AM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 03:00 AM

Norwegian police said on Monday they have pressed charges against Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the father of Olympic 1,500 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, for alleged physical abuse.

Jakob, 23, and his older brothers Henrik, 33, and Filip, 31, who are also Olympic runners, last year made public claims that their father - who was their coach until 2022 - had been violent.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, 58, has strenuously denied the allegations.

Norwegian police said only that Ingebrigtsen had been charged but did not elaborate.

The family rift has been the subject of speculation since Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach, not long after Jakob raced to Olympic gold in Tokyo. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top