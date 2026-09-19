Father of murdered Spanish student arrives in Mexico after suspect detained

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MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 - The father of a Spanish exchange student killed in Mexico arrived in the Mexican state of Morelos on Friday to identify his daughter's body, a day after authorities detained a suspect in her murder.

Claudia Tacoronte, a 21-year-old student, died from stab wounds on September 12 in the city of Cuautla after someone tried to steal her cellphone, Mexican authorities have said.

On Thursday evening, authorities announced they had arrested a suspect, identified as Francisco Javier "N."

The case has caused widespread anger in both Mexico and Spain, with students demanding stronger protections for women. Mexico has long struggled with high levels of gender-based violence.

Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the suspect had confessed to the killing.

The killing is being treated as a femicide, or a killing motivated by gender, the state prosecutor in Morelos said.

Morelos recorded 21 femicides between January and July this year, according to official data, while 380 were registered across Mexico over the same period.

The suspect was due to appear before a judge on Friday afternoon. Fernando Blumenkron, Morelos' state prosecutor, said his office would seek the maximum penalty for femicide — 70 years in prison.

Blumenkron told journalists that the suspect attacked Tacoronte outside a cultural building where she had been attending a conference and staying. The prosecutor said the suspect had a police record for burglaries, and had spent time behind bars.

Tacoronte was a student at Spain's University of Granada and had arrived in mid-August on an exchange program at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos.

At least four female students at the same Mexican university have been killed in Morelos this year, according to student protesters, and Spain's Foreign Ministry has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the state, citing rising drug-related violence and kidnappings.

The University of Granada has also canceled exchange placements for three students who had been due to study in Morelos next semester. REUTERS