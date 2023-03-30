Fate of Russian girl separated from father over Ukraine unclear

MOSCOW - The fate of a Russian child who drew a pro-peace sketch was unclear Wednesday, a day after her father fled house arrest to avoid prison time over criticism of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

Single father Alexei Moskalyov fled house arrest just before a court in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow handed him a two-year sentence for “discrediting” the Russian army.

Since early March, Moskalyov has been separated from his 13-year-old daughter, Maria, as punishment for his criticism of Kremlin policies, a first in modern Russia, experts say.

Maria was taken away from him in early March and placed in a local “rehabilitation centre” for minors, with the pair denied contact.

The case has garnered national attention, as Moscow cracks down on criticism of the offensive in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Moskalyov’s lawyer Vladimir Biliyenko said he had visited the “rehabilitation centre” a day earlier, but the girl was not there.

“It seems that they are hiding Masha,” he told AFP, referring to the girl by her diminutive name. He said a lot of supporters wanted to see her, too.

The lawyer also said he was not aware of her 54-year-old father’s whereabouts.

“I hope he’s alive and well,” he added.

‘You are my hero’

Mr Biliyenko said it was now “difficult to predict” what will happen to Maria.

Moskalyov is at risk of losing parental rights in a separate trial set to begin on April 6.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday defended Moskalyov’s sentencing, describing the father’s parenting as “deplorable”.