Fast-moving wildfire in southern France forces hundreds to flee

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PARIS, July 22 - A fast-moving wildfire that erupted in the Var department in southern France on Tuesday has burned more than 2,500 hectares and forced 400 people to flee their homes, local authorities said on Wednesday.

"The situation has been very difficult. Some 1,100 firefighters fought all night," said Commander William Vogl, a spokesperson for the Var firefighters, on RMC radio.

• The fire was not yet contained on Wednesday morning but winds should be "more favorable" today despite high temperatures, he said.

• The Var prefecture said 2,300 households were left without power on Wednesday mostly in the village of Cotignac.

• Most of the evacuations took place around the villages of Ponteves, Cotignac, Sillans-la-Cascade, Correns and Montfort-sur-Argens.

• Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent and many scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the intensity of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, while also creating conditions for sudden, destructive storms. REUTERS