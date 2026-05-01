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Fashion brand Superdry co-founder James Holder convicted of rape

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James Holder, who was convicted of rape on May 1, was one of the co-founders of British fashion brand Superdry.

James Holder, who was convicted of rape on May 1, was one of the co-founders of British fashion brand Superdry.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

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LONDON – The co-founder of British fashion brand Superdry, James Holder, was convicted of rape on May 1 by a court in south-west England.

Holder was one of the co-founders of Superdry in 2003. The streetwear brand was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2024 after announcing a drop in sales and has rebranded as Superdry & Co.

A jury found Holder, 54, guilty of raping a woman in 2022 after meeting her in a bar in Cheltenham. The court refused him bail as he awaits sentencing next week. AFP

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