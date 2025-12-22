Far-right surge in western Spain shapes outcome of regional election

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People hold flags as they wait for Spanish far-right party VOX rally with other European far-right leaders, in Madrid, Spain, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Ana Beltran

MADRID, Dec 22 - Spain's far-right Vox party doubled its seats in the Extremadura region in Sunday's election, complicating coalition talks with poll leaders the conservative People's Party and highlighting its strength ahead of other regional votes next year.

The Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lost 10 seats in the 65-seat assembly, continuing a downward trend from 2023, when it tied with the People's Party (PP), which took office with Vox's backing.

The losses in a region it governed for decades put further pressure on the PSOE - whose minority national government has been weakened by a series of scandals. Regional elections are due in Aragon, Castile and Leon and Andalusia next year.

Extremadura leader Maria Guardiola, of the PP, called the snap election after failing to pass the regional budget as Vox refused to back it.

The PP won 29 seats, one more than in 2023 but four short of a majority, while Vox rose to 11 seats from five, again leaving the conservatives reliant on far-right backing to govern.

The Socialist Party fell to 18 seats from 28 in one of its historic strongholds. Days earlier, the party had apologised for failures in handling sexual harassment complaints, prompting criticism from coalition partners and the opposition.

Sunday's election extends a rightward shift in Extremadura that began in 2023, with the combined PP–Vox bloc now taking just over 60% of ballots cast. REUTERS