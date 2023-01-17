Far-right militants go on trial for Macron attack plot

PARIS - A dozen people with links to a French far-right group go on trial on Tuesday, accused of plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron and commit a string of other attacks.

Prosecutors say the 13 members of the group, Les Barjols, conspired to engineer a putsch, which involved a plan for an attack on Mr Macron during a public appearance in 2018.

Citing evidence collected online, from telephone conversations and meetings, they say the suspects also planned to kill migrants, and attack mosques.

None of the plots allegedly prepared by the 11 men and two women aged between 26 and 66 ever came to anything, which caused prosecutors to downgrade some of the initial charges over the course of their four-year investigation.

The main remaining accusation is a charge of conspiring to commit a terrorist act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A lawyer for the defence said the prosecution’s case was based “on the fiction that a violent act was going to happen”, calling the accusation of a planned terrorist act “misplaced”.

In 2018, France’s domestic intelligence services received a tip-off saying that a far-right militant based in the French Alps region, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, was planning to attack Mr Macron during a World War I peace treaty centenary commemoration in November of that year.

French anti-terror prosecutors began investigating on Oct 31 that year, against a backdrop of boiling social anger in France over rising fuel prices which was later to result in the creation of the Yellow Vest protest movement.

On Nov 6 police arrested Bouyer, 62 at the time, and three others suspected of far-right links in the eastern French Moselle region.

Searching Bouyer’s car, they found a commando-style fighting knife and an army vest. In his home, they discovered firearms and ammunition.

Police then went on to arrest other members of the Barjols movement, an extreme-right nationalist and anti-immigration group formed on Facebook in 2017 and holding secret meetings.

Its presumed leader, Denis Collinet, was arrested in 2020.

One meeting held in the Moselle region marked the beginning of the conspiracy, with members making plans to blow up mosques and kill Mr Macron as well as kidnap members of parliament and overthrow the government.

During some meetings, group members conducted target practice, and trained in first aid techniques.