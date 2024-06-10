Far right advances in EU election, France calls snap national vote

BRUSSELS - Gains by the far right in voting for the European Parliament on June 10 prompted a bruised French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap national election and added uncertainty to Europe’s future political direction.

While the centre, liberal and Socialist parties were set to retain a majority in the 720-seat parliament, the vote dealt a domestic blow to the leaders of both France and Germany, raising questions about how the European Union’s major powers can drive policy in the bloc.

Making a risky gamble to try to reestablish his authority, Mr Macron called a parliamentary election, with the first round on June 30.

Like Mr Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also endured a painful night when his Social Democrats scored their worst result ever, suffering at the hands of the mainstream conservatives and hard right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saw her position strengthened by her arch-conservative Brothers of Italy group winning the most votes, exit polls showed.

A rightwards shift inside the European Parliament may make it tougher to pass new legislation that might be needed to respond to security challenges, the impact of climate change or industrial competition from China and the United States.

However, exactly how much clout the euro-sceptic nationalist parties will wield will depend on their ability to overcome their differences and work together. They are currently split between two different families, and some parties and lawmakers for now lie outside these groupings.

‘Anchor of stability’

The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) will be the biggest political family in the new legislature, gaining five seats to field 189 deputies, a centralised exit poll showed.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist Civic Coalition, a member of the EPP, was set to win the European vote. In Spain as well, the centre-right People’s Party, also part of the EPP, came out on top, outperforming Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Such results were good news for EPP member Ursula von der Leyen, who seeks a second five-year term at the helm of the powerful EU executive arm.

And she was quick to present herself as a shield against extremes.

“No majority can be formed without the EPP and together ... We will build a bastion against the extremes from the left and from the right,” she told supporters at the EPP’s election night event in Brussels.

She added, later in the evening: “But it is also true that extremes and on the left and the right have gained support and this is why the result comes with great responsibility for the parties in the centre.”

Ms Von der Leyen may still need support from some right-wing nationalists, such as Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy to secure a parliamentary majority, giving Ms Meloni and her European Conservative and Reformists (ECR) allies more leverage - which could upset other potential allies.