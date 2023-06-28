Family attack TikTok amateur sleuths after UK woman's 'accidental' death

LONDON - A British woman whose mystery disappearance earlier this year sparked a social media frenzy by online sleuths and conspiracy theorists fell into a river and drowned accidentally, a coroner concluded at an inquest on Tuesday.

Nicola Bulley went missing in January, apparently vanishing “into thin air”.

After dropping her two young daughters at school she was seen walking her dog along a river in the rural village of St Michael’s on Wyre in northwestern England.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser’s phone was later found on a bench still dialled in to a work conference call.

Her unexplained disappearance saw the online true crime world become awash with speculation about what might have happened to her.

One TikTok user even had himself filmed digging up potential burial sites and then captured the moment Bulley’s body was pulled from reeds in the river over three weeks later.

But ruling that her death had been accidental, coroner James Adeley said she had suffered “cold water shock” after going into the river.

He said the exact circumstances of how she fell in could not be known, but evidence showed there had been a steep grassy slope around the bench with an “almost vertical drop” to the water.

The river bank itself had no footholds that would have allowed someone in trouble to climb out, he added at the hearing in Preston, northwestern England.

In addition, the flow of the river on the day she disappeared would have made it almost impossible to swim against the current, he said.

After the hearing, Bulley’s family hit out at the social media speculation over her case.

“It’s upsetting that we’ve continued to receive negative targeted messages and still witness wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms,” the family’s lawyer Terry Wilcox said in a statement on their behalf.

“We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring.”