Families of jailed pro-Palestinian activists on hunger strike urge UK government to act

LONDON, Dec 18 - Families, lawyers and supporters of the detained pro-Palestinian activists who are on hunger strike in Britain issued an urgent plea to the government on Thursday, warning that their loved ones face life-threatening danger.

Eight people ‍have ​joined the hunger strike, some from its start in early November, and ‍lawyers said the health of the remaining six, aged 20-31, was deteriorating and that death was likely unless the government intervenes. ​One of ​the six is on partial hunger strike due to diabetes-related health concerns.

Qesser Zuhrah was taken to hospital on Wednesday after 46 days without food, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries.

"His heart is giving in, and his ‍pulse is slowing down... so what are we waiting for?," said Shahmina Alam, whose brother, 28-year-old Kamran Ahmed, has ​been on hunger strike for 39 days. "We call ⁠on the government... to meet with us urgently because the lives of the hunger strikers are in their hands."

Four of the activists were jailed over alleged involvement in a break-in at an Israeli-linked defence firm last year, while another four were accused of breaching ​a military air base in central England and damaging two aircraft in protest against Britain's support for Israel.

All have been charged with ‌offences allegedly carried out on behalf of Palestine ​Action, before the group was banned and designated a terrorist organisation.

GOVERNMENT MONITORING WELLBEING

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Thursday the government was continuing to monitor the wellbeing of those on hunger strike.

Palestine Action was banned in July, putting it on a par with Islamic State or al Qaeda and making it a crime to be a member, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. Thousands have since been arrested for holding ‍signs in support of the group.

Official figures show that of the 1,886 terrorism-related arrests in the UK ​for the year ending September 2025, 1,630 were linked to support for Palestine Action.

The activists on hunger strike have spent more than ​a year in pre-trial detention, and their demands include immediate bail, an end ‌to the ban on Palestine Action and to be able to communicate without censorship. Supporters argue they should not be held in custody without a trial. REUTERS