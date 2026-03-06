Straitstimes.com header logo

Falling Ukrainian drone injures nine in Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

March 6 - A downed Ukrainian drone fell next to a five-storey apartment building in the port of Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, injuring nine people and causing considerable damage, the Russia-appointed governor said early on Friday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev said the drone was filled with metal pieces and explosives fell next to the building, badly damaging it.

Nine people were injured, including six requiring hospital treatment, three of them children.

Sevastopol hosts the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, though Western countries do not recognise Moscow's control over the peninsula. REUTERS

See more on

Crimea

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.