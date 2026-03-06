Falling Ukrainian drone injures nine in Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, governor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

March 6 - A downed Ukrainian drone fell next to a five-storey apartment building in the port of Sevastopol in Russian-held Crimea, injuring nine people and causing considerable damage, the Russia-appointed governor said early on Friday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev said the drone was filled with metal pieces and explosives fell next to the building, badly damaging it.

Nine people were injured, including six requiring hospital treatment, three of them children.

Sevastopol hosts the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, though Western countries do not recognise Moscow's control over the peninsula. REUTERS