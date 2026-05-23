Falling drone debris triggers fire at oil terminal in Russia’s Novorossiysk

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The General Headquarters of southern Krasnodar Region said in a post on Telegram that several technical and administrative buildings had caught fire.

Falling debris from drones triggered a fire at an oil terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and two people were injured, officials said early on May 23 .

The General Headquarters of southern Krasnodar Region said in a post on Telegram that several technical and administrative buildings had caught fire. Debris had also fallen on the facility’s oil storage terminal, it said.

The headquarters said emergency services were working at the scene. The injured men had been in the street when the drones attacked the port and were being treated in hospital.

Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels posted video footage of what they described as a fire in the port area.

The General Headquarters said drones had also damaged private houses farther north in the port city of Anapa.

Ukraine has intensified medium- and long-range drone attacks in recent months, focusing on oil facilities and aiming to disrupt industry revenue that helps Moscow fund the war. Some attacks in central Russia and the Ural Mountains have been at least 1,500km from Ukraine’s border.

Ukrainian forces on May 22 also attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, some 700km from the border.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said on X on May 22 that Ukraine hit 11 Russian oil facilities this month as of May 21, including Kirishi, one of Russia’s largest refineries. REUTERS