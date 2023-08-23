F-16 fighter jets: A victory and new challenge for war-torn Ukraine

PARIS - Ukraine has secured long-sought F-16 fighter jets, but will face a familiar challenge of training its troops to handle a sophisticated new weapon with demanding maintenance requirements, experts say.

The commitment of F-16s by the Netherlands and Denmark, with the authorisation of Washington, signifies a major political and diplomatic triumph for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who had previously convinced his Western allies to supply heavy tanks and missiles.

But even though the jets will bring new capabilities to Ukraine’s war effort, they also increase the complexity of managing a conflict where aviation has yet to take centre stage in the battles.

A suitable fighter

Among the aircraft that could be delivered to Ukraine, the F-16 by American manufacturer Lockheed Martin is the one Kiev had been requesting for months from Western nations who were initially sceptical about supplying it.

Mr Gareth Jennings, an aviation editor at the British private intelligence firm Janes, told said that “its radar and weapon systems are more of a match for the Sukhoi Su-35 and other types.”

Armed with modern Western systems, F16s will not merely replenish the “critically depleted inventory” of the Ukrainian air force, but will also help Kiev “narrow the capability gap with the more advanced Russian aircraft.”

Mr Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, referred on Monday to the need for 128 fighter aircraft to replace the country’s ageing fleet, as well as training aircraft and transport planes

The new fighters will enable them to “respond to different challenges and strike different targets – in particular, (enemy) aircraft, ground targets, and targets in the enemy’s rear,” he told Radio Liberty Ukraine.

Intensive training

Using the F-16 in combat could be some way off, however, because it takes several months to train a pilot on the aircraft.

Mr Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Estonia, told AFP that “even though Ukrainian personnel have many times excelled at training and fulfilled targets faster than expected, the task is daunting.”

Other challenges span issues from aircraft maintenance to acquiring spare parts.

Mr Justin Bronk, from the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London-based think-tank, believes there will be “heavy reliance on civilian contractors to supervise and provide on-the-job training to Ukrainian maintainers in-country.”

These mostly Western contractors would be expected to work on F-16 bases inside Ukraine which “increases the political risk of Western contractors being killed by Russian (air) strikes,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).