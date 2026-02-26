Explosions rock Ukrainian capital after air alert

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An explosion lights up the sky as Ukrainian servicemen hit a Russian missile during a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv on Feb 22.

KYIV – Several explosions shook central Kyiv early on Feb 26 , AFP journalists heard, after officials warned of air raids in the Ukrainian capital ahead of planned talks in Geneva with US representatives on ending the Russian war.

Washington is pushing to bring an end to the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 , which has left hundreds of thousands dead and destroyed swathes of territory, particularly in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported high-speed targets heading toward Kyiv shortly before Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital’s military administration, said Russia was attacking the city with strike drones and ballistic missiles.

“Air defence is operating. Stay in shelters until the alert is cleared!” he said on Telegram.

The attacks were not limited to the capital.

In the north-east, Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said two blasts were heard in the city as Russian Shahed drones targeted the area, warning residents to stay in shelters with “drones and missiles flying towards the city”.

Mr Terekhov later reported a “combined air attack” with impacts in the Shevchenkivsky and Kyivsky districts.

In the south-east, Zaporizhzhia regional chief Ivan Fedorov said the city had come under attack, reporting several explosions and at least one person wounded.

In Kryvyi Rig, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Oleksandr Ganzha said a Russian strike wounded an 89-year-old man and sparked a fire that damaged a high-rise building.