Blasts in Ukraine’s Kyiv kill 2: Mayor

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said several buildings were on fire. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
47 min ago

KYIV - At least two people were killed and one wounded in an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, as debris from targets destroyed by air defences fell on several buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

The bodies of two people were found in a non-residential building and one person was wounded by glass shards, Mr Klitschko said.

Several buildings were on fire, he said. Mr Klitschko did not say whether the debris was from missiles or drones. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Four die in war-related incidents in Ukraine; Kyiv says it is pushing south
Ukraine mourns ace fighter pilot 'Juice' killed in collision

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top