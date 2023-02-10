Explosions heard in Kyiv, surrounding region following ‘massive’ air attacks

KYIV - Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the surrounding region on Friday following “massive” missile and drone attacks by Russia a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European leaders to press for more weapons.

“The enemy struck cities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine,” the Air Force said, adding that Russia deployed seven Iranian-made drones, six Kalibr cruise missiles and “up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles”.

At least 17 missiles hit the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour early on Friday.

Air sirens blared across Ukraine during the morning rush hour, and local officials urged civilians to take shelter, warning of potential new strikes.

“Enemy aviation is in the air and ships which can carry Kaliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy launched the missiles. The air alert will be long,” said Mr Maksym Marchenko, regional governor of the southern region of Odessa.

Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo said several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine were hit, causing disruption to power supply.

Regional officials said critical infrastructure was hit in Khmelnitskyi, in western Ukraine, Kharkiv in the north-east and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the centre of the country.

Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian air defences shot down five of seven drones and five out of six Kaliber missiles launched at Ukraine.

The air force also said 35 S-300 missiles were launched in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhizhia regions. Ukraine’s air defences are unable to shoot down these type of missiles.

Officials also said they ordered emergency shutdowns of electricity across the country following the attacks on infrastructure.

“There is a big threat of a missile attack. I want to stress again: Do not ignore the air alert sirens,” said Mr Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration. REUTERS