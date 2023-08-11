Explosions heard in Kyiv after air raid alert issued across Ukraine

Journalists reported hearing explosions across Kyiv after a nationwide air raid alert was issued. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV – Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday after the authorities declared a nationwide air raid alert.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to stay in air raid shelters.

Kyiv city officials said air defences were at work, and the air force reported that Russia launched hypersonic missiles at the Kyiv region.

“Explosions in the city. Stay in shelters!” Mr Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said fragments of a downed missile came down on the territory of a children’s hospital in the city, but that there were no injuries or damage.

Reuters journalists in the capital could hear explosions but could not immediately verify the precise location.

National television broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in the central and western regions of Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi.

An official in Khmelnytskyi said air defences in the area were at work. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains
Russia says 13 Ukrainian drones downed near Crimea and Moscow

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top