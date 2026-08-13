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Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

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ROME - An explosion rocked an ammunition factory near Colleferro, a town about 40km south-east of Rome, Italy’s carabinieri police said on Aug 13.

Firefighters and police were at the site and “complex operations” were under way, the police told AFP news agency without immediately providing further details.

The plant is owned by German defence group KNDS and manufactures medium and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defence, Italy’s Ansa news agency reported. AFP

More to come.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.