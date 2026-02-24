Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, police chief says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Feb 23 - An explosion in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv injured seven police officers on Monday, two of the them seriously, the head of the national police said, marking the second attack involving police in three days.

Ivan Vyhivskyi said the officers had parked their cars in anticipation of a shift change when the explosion occurred.

"The day before yesterday, a terrorist attack against police officers took place in Lviv," Vyhivskyi wrote on Facebook, referring to the city in western Ukraine near the Polish border.

"This is not a coincidence. The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who defend people and the state every day."

On Saturday, an explosion in Lviv killed a woman police officer and injured 24 people. REUTERS