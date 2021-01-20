At least 2 dead in Madrid building blast: Mayor

MADRID (REUTERS, AFP) - At least two people have been killed in an explosion that caused the partial collapse of a building in central Madrid on Wednesday (Jan 20) and provoked a fire inside, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters.

He said initial information pointed to a gas leak that likely caused the blast.

A blaze was ongoing inside the building, he added.

The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city centre.

Images from Spanish television and the emergency services showed the street covered in debris.

“Nine fire crews and 11 ambulances have gone to Calle Toledo following an explosion in a building,” local emergency services tweeted.

A Reuters reporter saw smoke coming out of the collapsed building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

The collapsed building was a religious complex that provided residential training for priests and gave meals for the homeless, a neighbour told Reuters.

This story is developing.