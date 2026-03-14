Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam

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An exterior view of a synagogue which was targeted by an arson attack in Rotterdam on March 13. The incident preceded an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam on March 14.

AMSTERDAM - An explosion damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam early on March 14, in what the city’s mayor described as “a deliberate attack against the Jewish community”.

The explosion at the school in an upscale residential neighbourhood on the south side of Amsterdam caused only limited damage, Mayor Femke Halsema said in a press release, as police and firefighters arrived at the scene quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Security at synagogues and Jewish institutions in the Dutch capital had already been heightened after an overnight arson attack at a synagogue in the centre of Rotterdam a day earlier.

In neighbouring Belgium, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in Liege on March 9.

“This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community,” Halsema said.

“Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with anti-semitism. This is unacceptable.”

Concerns about possible attacks against Jewish communities around the world have risen following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran. REUTERS