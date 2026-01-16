Explosion causes large fire in Dutch town of Utrecht, four injured
AMSTERDAM - Several people were injured after a major blast caused a fire in the centre of Utrecht, one of the Netherlands’ largest cities, on the afternoon of Jan 15.
Local authorities told broadcaster NOS at least four people were injured, and that an emergency hospital had been set up in the area.
“The cause is still unknown... this happened in a building... at the moment we have four people injured,” said Mr Sjaak Haasnoot, a firefighters’ spokesperson
The fire was still raging around 1730 GMT (1.30am on Jan 16 in Singapore).
It was unclear if there were still people inside the impacted building, as it was not safe for firemen to enter it.
“We are not sure whether there are still people trapped under the rubble, which is definitely there... the police are working hard on the investigation,” said Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma. REUTERS