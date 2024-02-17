Explainer: Who was Alexey Navalny?

Alexey Navalny was Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, an anti-corruption investigator whose exposes targeted President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

His detention and subsequent imprisonment in 2021 upon his voluntary return from Germany, where he was recuperating from a nerve-agent attack he blamed on the Kremlin, sparked the biggest unauthorised protests Mr Putin has ever faced.

In March 2022, he was convicted in a new case that would have brought his total time in prison to about 12 years.

The United States and European Union demanded the release of Navalny, who died in prison at age 47.

1. What happened to Navalny?

Navalny fell sick during a walk at the remote maximum-security prison camp in the Arctic where he was last held, and medical staff were unable to revive him, the prison authorities said on Feb 16.

In December, friends and lawyers for Navalny, who’d been previously held in a prison outside Moscow, raised alarm on social media that they had lost contact with him.

He later emerged in the Arctic camp, ending nearly three weeks in which his whereabouts were unknown.

Western leaders decried Navalny’s death, with many placing responsibility squarely on the Kremlin.

2. Why was Navalny seen as a threat?

Navalny resisted the kind of pressure – repeated jail sentences, house arrest, physical assault – that led many other Putin critics to flee the country.

Until his poisoning, though, the Kremlin’s seeming special treatment of him inspired speculation that he was a known quantity and therefore an acceptable threat. But that calculus changed.

Navalny received a sentence of about 2½ years in 2021 and most of his allies went into exile abroad to avoid prison after prosecutors labeled his campaign network as “extremist”.

The authorities were growing increasingly intolerant of dissent, even before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which led to widespread international protests and sanctions. Since the start of the war, the repression has grown even more severe.