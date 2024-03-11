Russia’s presidential election: Who, what and when

He won the 2000 presidential election with 53.0 per cent of the vote and the 2004 election with 71.3 per cent of the vote.

In 2008, Mr Dmitry Medvedev ran for president and Mr Putin served as prime minister before winning 63.6 per cent of the vote in the 2012 presidential election and 76.7 per cent in 2018.

How long can a Russian president rule?

Mr Putin has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure.

The 1993 Russian Constitution, based loosely on France's 1958 Constitution, was seen by some in the West as a development that would lead to democracy in post-Soviet Russia.

It originally specified that a president could only serve two terms of four years if they were back-to-back.

But amendments in 2008 extended the presidential term to six years, while amendments in 2020 formally reset Mr Putin's own presidential term tally to zero from 2024, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.

The changes also banned ceding any territory.

Is it a democracy or dictatorship?

The West casts Mr Putin as a war criminal, a killer and a dictator, but opinion polls at home show he has approval ratings of 85 per cent - higher than before the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin says Mr Putin enjoys overwhelming support from the Russian people, that Russia does not want to be lectured by the West about democracy.

Russian officials say the West is trying to undermine Russia by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

Supporters say Mr Putin halted the spiral of decline which peaked with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and restored at least some of the clout once held by the general secretaries who ruled the Soviet Union while standing up to what the Kremlin casts as a declining West led by the United States.

Much of the Russian opposition - which ranges from hardline communists to radical nationalists - adheres to the formal rules of the tighty-controlled political system and, despite having seats in Parliament, does not oppose the Kremlin on major issues.

Supporters of late opposition politician Alexei Navalny are either in jail or have fled abroad. Other opponents, like former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, are also living abroad.

They cast Putin as a mafia-style godfather who has constructed a system of personal rule reliant on corruption.

Mr Putin's opponents have been predicting since 1999 that turmoil will one day bring down the system he presides over.

What about protests?

Ms Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, has said that the scale of public support for him since his death was proof that his cause lived on, and called for a massive election day protest against Mr Putin.

Navalny, in one of his last public messages, had urged people to protest against Mr Putin by voting en masse at noon local time on March 17, forming large crowds and overwhelming polling stations.

Ms Navalnaya took up her husband's call.

"This is a very simple and safe action, it cannot be prohibited, and it will help millions of people see like-minded people and realise that we are not alone," she said. "We are surrounded by people who are also against war, against corruption and against lawlessness."