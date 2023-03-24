Explainer: Have European countries violated human rights through climate inaction?

GENEVA/BRUSSELS - Citizens affected by climate change are suing the governments of more than 30 European countries in three separate cases before the European Court of Human Rights, alleging that state inaction has violated their human rights.

They are the first such cases to be heard before the Court in Strasbourg, France, and could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon dioxide emissions much faster than currently planned.

Here is what you need to know.

What are the three cases?

The first case being heard next Wednesday focuses on the health impact of climate change-induced heatwaves, in a case brought by thousands of elderly Swiss women against the Swiss government as part of a six-year legal battle.

Also on Wednesday, the court will hear a case brought by Mr Damien Careme, a member of the European Parliament for the French Green party, who is challenging France’s refusal to take more ambitious climate measures.

The third case, due to be heard after the summer concerns six Portuguese youths, who are taking on 33 countries - including all 27 European Union member states, Britain, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

They, too, argue those countries have violated their rights and should be ordered to take more ambitious action to address climate change. Six other climate cases are pending.

What rights may have been violated?

The cases will be the first time the Court considers on whether climate change policies, if they are too weak, can infringe people’s human rights enshrined in the European Convention.

The Swiss women argue that by failing to cut emissions in line with a pathway that limits global warming to 1.5 deg C, Bern violated, among others, their right to life.

The case cites the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – which found with very high confidence that women and older adults are among those at highest risk of temperature-related mortality during heatwaves – and uses the applicants’ medical records to show their vulnerability.