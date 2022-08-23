Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply

LONDON (REUTERS) - A reliance on vaccines in short supply and questions over their best use are hampering efforts to curb the global spread of monkeypox which has hit dozens of countries for the first time, health officials say.

There are just 1.5 million vials of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine either administered or currently available in the ten worst-affected countries, which account for nearly 90 per cent of all cases. The vast majority of doses are in the United States.

The figures are based on a Reuters tally of government statements, and highlight the extent of the global supply gap for the first time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 10 million doses will be needed to protect the people at highest risk, with a current focus on certain men who have sex with men and contacts of people infected.

Other experts say an equitable global response would also prioritise an undetermined number of high-risk people in the 11 countries in Africa where monkeypox has been a public health problem for years.

Several countries, including the US, Britain and Spain, are stretching out the available doses, with unknown outcomes.

Indeed, the Bavarian Nordic shot has not undergone clinical trials to evaluate the vaccine's ability to prevent monkeypox in humans, though initial studies suggest it will provide some protection.

"The whole vaccination strategy for monkeypox is associated with a lot of uncertainties," said Dr Dimie Ogoina, a professor of medicine at Niger Delta University in Nigeria and member of the WHO's monkeypox emergency committee.

Dr Ogoina's research in 2017 highlighted possible sexual transmission of monkeypox in Nigeria - where no vaccines are, or have been, available.

"Unfortunately, I am not sure health authorities are communicating these uncertainties to the public," he added.

More than 40,000 people have already been infected by monkeypox this year, a virus which spreads through very close contact.

Around 10 per cent have been hospitalised with severe pain and 12 people have died.

The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.