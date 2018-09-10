Exit poll projects Swedish PM's Social Democrats as biggest party

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Sweden's Social Democrats are tipped to be the country's biggest party after Sunday's (Sept 9) election, with the far-right Sweden Democrats trailing in third place, a TV4 exit poll predicted shortly before polling stations closed.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's Social Democrats were credited with winning 25.4 per cent of votes, a drop of around 5.6 points from the 2014 election, which if confirmed would be its lowest score in more than a century.

The conservative Moderates were expected to come in second, while the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats were credited with 16.3 per cent of votes, up from 12.9 per cent four years ago but much lower than what opinion polls had suggested.