Ex-British ambassador Mandelson apologises to Epstein victims

Mr Peter Mandelson had maintained contact with Jeffrey Epstein even after he was convicted of child sex offences.

PHOTO: AFP

London - Former British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has offered an “unequivocal” apology to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for his friendship with the late American sex offender.

Mr Mandelson had faced criticism after failing to apologise in his first broadcast interview, which aired on Jan 11, since he was fired as Britain’s top diplomat in Washington last September over the issue.

“I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” Mr Mandelson said in a statement released to the BBC’s Newsnight programme late on Jan 12 following the backlash.

“I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer sacked the ex-spin doctor and former government minister four months ago after e-mails emerged showing he had maintained contact with Epstein even after the American was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

In the interview aired on Jan 11, Mr Mandelson had said it was “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”.

He also suggested Epstein excluded him from the “sexual side” of his life because he was gay.

Dubbed the “Prince of Darkness” during his years as a media adviser, Mr Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s over allegations of misconduct. AFP

