Ex-Google chief Matt Brittin made new director-general of Britain’s BBC broadcaster

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British-born Mr Matt Brittin was president for over a decade of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue.

LONDON - The BBC named a former Google executive with no television or journalism experience as its next director-general on March 25.

The long-expected appointment of Matt Brittin to the high-profile role comes as the under-fire British broadcaster faces drastic shifts in the media landscape and a US$10 billion (S$12.8 billion) lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Brittin, 57, said he was honoured to be appointed at a “moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity”.

“Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world,” he added.

The British-born executive was president for over a decade of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue. He had previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey.

Mr Samir Shah, chairman of the BBC board, said Mr Brittin “brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation.”

He “is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market,” Mr Shah added.

Mr Brittin’s name has been circulating in the UK media for weeks, after the current director-general, Mr Tim Davie, resigned in November over the editing of a documentary about Trump.

The Times wrote that appointing a tech executive with no broadcasting experience “has raised some eyebrows”.

“While his experience in the world of big tech could be an advantage, Mr Brittin will have to quickly demonstrate a commitment to public service broadcasting,” opposition lawmaker Caroline Dinenage told the daily.

A columnist at the right-wing Daily Telegraph wrote that Brittin was “just what the BBC doesn’t need: a new Lefty boss”.

Mr Davie, who has held the BBC post since 2020, will step down on April 2, and Mr Brittin will take on the challenging role on May 18.

The BBC had described it as one of “the most important, high-profile public posts in the UK”.

Mr Brittin stepped down from Google in 2025 after 18 years, saying he wanted a break.

‘Dr Who’ fan

In 2025, he became a fellow of the Royal Television Society, which hands out prestigious awards.

In his acceptance speech, he admitted to “imposter syndrome”.

He voiced admiration for the British television industry he had “been trying to get into for a very long time”, saying his favourite shows included cult BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Mr Brittin updated his Linkedin profile on March 25 after the appointment was announced, saying “Got a job” and “Gap year: completed”.

He grew up in southern England and was educated at the University of Cambridge, but he has said his late father grew up in a small shop in London with “BBC wireless (radio) for news and entertainment”.

He represented Great Britain at the Olympics as a rower after competing in the university Boat Race against Oxford as a student.

Early in his career, he worked at Trinity Mirror newspaper group, now called Reach, in non-journalistic roles.

In 2025, he was made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to technology and digital skills.

‘Under pressure’

The BBC said earlier this month it had formally asked a US federal court in Florida to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit over the editing of a speech he gave to supporters ahead of the US Capitol riot in 2021 in a BBC documentary.a

The film was “never aired in Florida – or the US” or available to stream there on any platform, a BBC spokesperson said.

Mr Brittin takes up the job at a politically sensitive time for the BBC, which is due to renegotiate the Royal Charter that outlines the corporation’s governance.

Its current charter will end in 2027.

A sizeable proportion of the BBC’s income comes from the licence fee, which is payable by all UK households with a television, or whose occupants watch live screening online.

But the BBC lost more than £1.1 billion in revenues in 2025 as fewer homes felt the need to apply for one, a parliamentary committee report said in November.

It also found that while the BBC remained “a trusted institution”, it was “under pressure” struggling to retain its foothold in an evolving media landscape and among younger people. AFP



