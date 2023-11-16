Ex-finance minister Frieden becomes Luxembourg's new PM

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg's former finance minister Luc Frieden will become the country's new prime minister, leading a government coalition of his Christian democratic party and the liberal party of former Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Frieden's Christian Social People's Party (CSV), Luxembourg's long-dominant centre-right party, won the election last month, leaving the former coalition of liberals, socialists and greens without a majority.

After nearly six weeks of negotiations, the CSV on Thursday signed a coalition agreement with Bettel's Democratic Party.

In the new government, Bettel will take on the role of foreign affairs minister, after leading Luxembourg for 10 years. Gilles Roth (CSV) was named as new finance minister.

The coalition holds a majority of 35 seats in the 60-seat Luxembourg parliament. REUTERS