Evidence grows of explosion at collapsed Ukraine dam

KYIV - Evidence was growing on Friday that there was an explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine around the time it collapsed, according to Ukrainian and US intelligence reports and seismic data from Norway.

Ukraine’s security service said it had intercepted a telephone call proving a Russian “sabotage group” blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and dam early on Tuesday in the Kherson region.

Norway’s research foundation Norsar said that data collected from regional seismic stations showed clear signals of an explosion.

And US spy satellites detected an explosion at the dam, a US official was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

The destruction early on Tuesday of the facility – which had been in Russian hands since shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – unleashed mass flooding, forcing thousands of residents to flee and wreaking environmental havoc.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) posted a one-and-a-half minute audio clip on its Telegram channel of the alleged conversation, which featured two men who appeared to be discussing the fallout from the disaster in Russian.

Reuters could not independently verify the recording.

Russia has accused Kyiv of destroying the dam. The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the SBU statement.

“They (the Ukrainians) didn’t strike it. That was our sabotage group,” said one of the men on the recording, described by the SBU as a Russian soldier. “They wanted to, like, scare (people) with that dam.”

“It didn’t go according to plan, and (they did) more than what they planned for.”

The man also said “thousands” of animals had been killed at a “safari park” downstream as a result.

The other man on the line expressed surprise at the soldier’s assertion that Russian forces had destroyed the dam.