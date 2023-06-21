'Every minute feels like hours' says friend of man on missing Titanic sub

SVALBARD, Norway - A friend of one of the passengers on board the submersible vessel that went missing on a trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic said that “every single minute” felt like hours as time ticked away to find them alive.

Speaking from Svalbard in Norway on Tuesday, Ms Jannicke Mikkelsen said she was not sleeping and just hoping for good news, as rescuers scoured thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic to find her friend, Mr Hamish Harding, 58, and four others.

One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada’s coast.

The submersible was the highlight of a tourist expedition that cost US$250,000 (S$330,000) per person.

Ms Mikkelsen said Mr Harding was “being branded as a UK billionaire going for a sightseeing trip to the Titanic.” But, she said, expeditions were also for scientific research.

“These types of expeditions are very expensive and we need people like Hamish who can pay and sponsor such an expedition, but also take the risk of joining such an expedition with his expertise,” Ms Mikkelsen said.

Ms Mikkelsen said she met Mr Harding in 2017 while working at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre.

Together they took part in 2019‘s “One More Orbit” flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft flying over both geographic poles.

The Titanic expeditions start in St John’s, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 640km into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to the website of Oceangate, the private company that operates the submersible vessel.