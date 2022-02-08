Even bosses are giving up on the 5-day office week

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - With pandemic restrictions in Britain largely gone, offices are getting busier. Yet vast numbers of desks still remain empty.

Even with Covid-19 case numbers flat or falling in Britain, the US and much of Europe, many employees are still actively choosing to work from home for at least part of the week. It's increasingly hard for managers to claim that their offices will simply fill up when the virus abates.

Companies large and small are now adopting hybrid work patterns unrecognisable from pre-pandemic routines - all but killing off the five-day-a-week commute.

Few predicted such a seismic shift, even when the pandemic began. "Everybody really did have an expectation that it would all go back to normal. And I think now is a dawning realisation that it isn't," said Julia Hobsbawm, author of The Nowhere Office: Reinventing Work and the Workplace of the Future, to be published in Britain this month and the US in April.

Firms or managers toying with a full-time return face an uncomfortable reality, experts say: Without significant pay incentives that only the richest firms can offer, staff are increasingly likely to look elsewhere. For everyone else, wholesale changes to workplace culture are needed to retain and attract the best.

Almost a year after Goldman Sachs Group Chief Executive Officer David Solomon famously called working from home "an aberration", the bank he leads is still sticking to its guns. Goldman's expectation is that staff will work from the office, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named.

Policies at other banks are more nuanced. JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects Britain-based staff back in the office for at least some days a week. Citigroup has similar plans. Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings are embracing hybrid working arrangements, without mandating in-office requirements. Similarly, NatWest Group expects 87 per cent of staff to split their work between home and office in the long-term.

More than two-thirds of people (68 per cent) now prefer a hybrid working model, according to Future Forum's latest quarterly survey of almost 11,000 knowledge workers in Australia, France, Germany, Britain and the US. Just 30 per cent of those surveyed currently work from the office every day. In addition, 95 per cent of respondents want flexibility over times when they work.

For his part, Goldman's Solomon remains bullish on getting staff back to work. The bank has given no details on what level of remote-work is permitted, if any, pointing only to comments Solomon made on an earnings call last year.

"Let me be clear, achieving the objective of bringing our colleagues back to the office is not inconsistent with the desire to provide our people with the flexibility they need to manage their personal and professional lives, which is the way we have always run this firm," Solomon said on the April 2021 call.

Most companies will struggle with this kind of approach, according to Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser at Britain's Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. "If organisations force people into the office without a clear rationale, it's going to impact upon motivation, and it will eventually lead to people leaving," she said.

It's almost too late for Brits to bag a pay rise by quitting

Finance is one industry that may try, and partially succeed, in mandating a significant return to the office, says Hobsbawm. Elsewhere, though, she believes that Britain and the US are undergoing a "great re-evaluation", a profound cultural shift around attitudes to work. "There is no wholesale return to the office that will stick." In London, the rate at which staff are returning to their desks is accelerating, but Underground Tube journeys in the city stood at just 58 per cent of 2019 levels, according to government figures released last week. Bloomberg's Pret Index shows that while transactions are rising faster in London's financial districts than any part of Britain, they have only reached 68 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Some companies are seizing the hybrid moment to reinvent how they work. In Germany, Volkswagen, one of the country's largest employers, plans "maximum flexibility" post-pandemic, alongside training for executives and managers.

Healthcare provider Bupa is also focusing on managers. It wants fewer long meetings and now encourages short, frequent check-ins with teams and individuals. Managers are now trained on how to set clear goals and then measure performance, a move Bupa feels will only benefit its 84,000-strong workforce."Honestly, the kind of capabilities that we're equipping our managers with now, they probably always should have had," said Julie Stephens, Bupa's director of wellbeing, health and safety.