EU's von der Leyen wins conservatives' backing to lead bloc for 5 more years

BUCHAREST - The European Union's leading political group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), voted on March 7 to endorse European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as their candidate to run the bloc's powerful executive.

EPP delegates voted 400 for and 89 against in rubberstamping Ms von der Leyen as their candidate for another five years in one of the EU's top jobs, that will be decided following a bloc-wide parliamentary election in June.

Speaking at the party caucus in Bucharest, Ms von der Leyen listed the war in Ukraine, the crisis in Gaza destabilising the Middle East, and the raise of China as key challenges ahead for the 27-nation EU, a wealthy bloc of some 450 million people.

A former German defence minister, she helped steer the EU over the last five years through the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a related energy crunch.

The first woman ever to hold the influential job, she saw Britain leave the EU, put into law more ambitious climate and environmental goals, and oversaw massive new spending on energy, health and post-pandemic economic recovery.

EPP delegates started casting their votes on March 7.

She needed a majority of valid votes cast by the 801 registered delegates, something EPP head Manfred Weber said was bound to happen.

“We support you, you will be a great lead candidate for our EPP family,” he said.

Despite a rise in far-right and populist parties in the bloc, the EPP has kept a clear lead among other political groups ahead of the June vote, according to opinion polls. REUTERS