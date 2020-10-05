EU's von der Leyen self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she will self-isolate until Oct 6, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she would self-isolate until Tuesday (Oct 6) after attending a meeting with someone who tested positive.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for Covid-19," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today."

 
 

