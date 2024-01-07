EU's Michel to run in election, will leave post mid-July -Standaard newspaper

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde talks with European Council President Charles Michel and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo before a national tribute ceremony for late French politician and former European Commission President Jacques Delors in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, January 5, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
EU Council President Charles Michel will run in the election for European Parliament in June and will leave his post mid-July if he gets elected, he said in an interview with Belgian newspaper De Standaard published on Saturday.

"I have decided to run in the European elections in 2024," Michel said.

"If I get elected, I will take my seat. The European Council can anticipate and name a successor by end-June, early-July."

Michel, 48, is a former Belgian prime minister and has served as chief of the EU Council, the group of government leaders of the 27 EU member states, since late 2019.

He will run as the top candidate for his Belgian center-right Movement Reformateur party, De Standaard said. REUTERS

