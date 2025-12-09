EU's Kallas says criticism of liberties in Europe should be aimed elsewhere, 'Russia perhaps'

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas attends a press conference after a European Group of Five (E5) defence ministers meeting, which includes Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, together with Kallas, to discuss additional aid for Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 - European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that criticism ‍of ​liberties in the bloc should ‍be aimed elsewhere and at "Russia perhaps", referring to a ​White ​House strategy document critical of EU policies.

"The European Union is the very essence of ‍freedom," Kallas said, addressing a European Parliament committee.

"Criticism ​regarding the liberties ⁠here should be aimed at different direction. Russia perhaps, where dissent is banned, where free media is banned, ​where political opposition is banned, where X or Twitter, as ‌we know it, is, ​in fact, also banned" she said, also referring to criticism from U.S. officials after EU tech regulators imposed a fine on social platform X last week.

Asked about American criticism, Kallas ‍said that "it seems to me it is made ​to be a provocation".

Kallas also reiterated that the ​United States remains Europe's biggest ally. REUTERS