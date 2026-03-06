EU’s Costa, von der Leyen will talk to Middle Eastern leaders on March 9

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 6, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 6 - EU leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will hold a video conference with Middle Eastern leaders on Monday to discuss the situation in the region, a spokesperson for Costa said on Friday.

"This exchange will provide an opportunity to hear leaders' assessments of the situation and to discuss further support from the EU and its member states to countries in the region, as well as ways to bring the current conflict to an end," the spokesperson said.

The foreign ministers of the 27 EU members discussed the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East with their counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council in a video call on Thursday.

During the meeting, they all called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, while reiterating that Gulf countries have the right to defend themselves against Iran. REUTERS