EU's Costa backs Lebanon's decision to end Hezbollah military activities

European Council’s President Antonio Costa speaks during a press conference on the day of an informal European Union leaders retreat at Alden Biesen castle, Belgium, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BRUSSELS, March 2 - European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday he welcomed the Lebanese government's decision to end Hezbollah's military activities and its demand that those responsible for firing at Israel be brought to justice.

"It is now important for Israel and Lebanon to resume security coordination, so the Lebanese Armed Forces can disarm Hezbollah and ensure the security of all Lebanese people," Costa said in a post on X, after he spoke with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun.

In a separate post, Costa said he spoke to Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides to convey the European Union's support after an Iranian Shahed drone, most likely fired by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, hit a British military base on the island.

Costa also expressed "appreciation" to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the Greek military support provided to Cyprus. REUTERS