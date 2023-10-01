EU's Borrell, in Kyiv, says bloc is preparing long-term security pledges

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell as they visit the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, during the marking of Defenders of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ukraine&#039;s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visit the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, during the marking of Defenders of Ukraine Day in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Kyiv on Sunday that Ukraine needed more military aid and he promised ongoing EU support.

"Ukraine needs more capabilities & needs them faster," he said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He said he had discussed "continuous EU military assistance" during his first in-person meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine," Borrell added.

This week the European Defence Agency said in response to questions from Reuters that seven EU countries had ordered ammunition under a procurement scheme to get urgently needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks. REUTERS

