Eurostar suspends Channel tunnel services after ‘major disruption’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Eurostar suspended all trains connecting London to Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels on Dec 30 after a power supply issue in the Channel tunnel.

“There was a power supply problem in the Channel tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” a spokeswoman said. “All journeys to and from London are suspended until further notice.”

She said she did not know when services would resume and declined to say how many passengers were affected.

Eurostar advised passengers to postpone their journeys on Dec 30 to a later date, citing a “major disruption” involving severe delays and cancellations.

The operator blamed the travel chaos on “a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train”.

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said in a message on its website.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel. We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations,” it added.

Eurostar, which operates services between Britain and mainland Europe, urged customers to “check for live updates on the status of your train”.

The disruption came in the very busy travel period between Christmas and New Year.

Eurostar runs trains from London’s St Pancras station to locations that include Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

LeShuttle also operates vehicle-carrying trains between Folkestone in south-east England and Calais in northern France.

A record-high 19.5 million passengers travelled on Eurostar in 2024, up nearly 5 per cent on 2023, driven by demand from visitors to the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Eurostar has held a monopoly on passenger services through the tunnel linking Britain and France since it opened in 1994.

But British entrepreneur Richard Branson – the man behind the Virgin airline – has vowed to launch a rival service.

Italy’s Trenitalia has also said it intends to compete with Eurostar on the Paris-London route by 2029. AFP, REUTERS



