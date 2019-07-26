Eurostar, Thalys train services halted in Paris due to electrical fault

PARIS (AFP) - An electrical failure in the Gare du Nord station in Paris has halted all domestic and international high-speed trains including Eurostar and Thalys services, the French SNCF rail operator said on Friday (July 26).

Trains are set to resume at around 1pm (7pm Singapore time), roughly two hours after the electrical supply problem was detected, it said.

Train services in the Netherlands and Belgium have suffered major disruption in recent days because of technical problems caused by a record-setting heatwave.

High temperatures lead to extra strain on electric cables and rails.

High-speed train services have been slowed down as a precaution.