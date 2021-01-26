Europe's Covid-19 vaccine struggle plays out on front line with Russia

KIEV (BLOOMBERG) - Europe's effort to ramp up vaccinations to combat Covid-19 has opened the door to another opportunity for Russia on the front line of its confrontation with the West.

Ukraine is the biggest of only a handful of countries on the continent not to begin injecting its people. The problem is simple: there is nothing to give the population of 42 million, since the supplies that the government has secured either have not been cleared for use or have not arrived.

Failure to resolve the issue risks geopolitical consequences, as well as increasing domestic pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

After coming to power in 2019 with a promise to clean up corruption and stand up to Russia, Mr Zelenskiy has come under attack for everything from tackling graft to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He said on Monday (Jan 25) that Ukraine will get vaccines next month, though he did not say from where.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already scored a win by rolling out his state-backed Sputnik shot in the Crimean peninsula he annexed in 2014. Deliveries are also due in eastern regions of Ukraine where a Kremlin-backed conflict with security forces grinds on.

That comes as Moscow ally Serbia has requested Sputnik shots and Hungary last week became the first European Union member to authorise doses.

A Ukrainian pharmaceutical company backed by Mr Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian opponent of Mr Zelenskiy, asked for permission to produce Russia's vaccine locally, something the government is unlikely to allow. Mr Medvedchuk, a friend of President Putin, travelled to Crimea to be vaccinated.

The authorities in Ukraine "don't have a clear picture of what vaccines will be available and when", said Dr Evgeny Komarovsky, a prominent physician and a former adviser to Mr Zelenskiy. "There's been so little attention paid to promoting vaccination and the programme is so underfunded that I'm very pessimistic about the prospects for inoculation here."

Ukraine is due to get shipments via the World Health Organisation's Covax vaccine programme that aims to deploy doses equitably to every corner of the planet, though Mr Zelenskiy has complained that he did not get help from the western countries.

The only shot purchased independently - the CoronaVac made by China's Sinovac Biotech - may miss the minimum efficacy threshold set by Ukraine and the company has not yet applied to have it registered for use. Only the Russian maker of the Sputnik vaccine has made such an application in the country.

Mr Zelenskiy said that vaccinations will start in February after getting one million doses from a "leading international company".

The president, who recovered from coronavirus last year, had sought assistance from London-based Crown Agents, which helps governments source supplies.

The slow start means that most of Ukraine could follow the advent of vaccinations in Donetsk and Luhansk. About 145,000 Sputnik doses will be supplied to the administrations in the breakaway regions this month, according to Russian state-run newswire RIA.

In the capital Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he is using "all my international contacts" as a former heavyweight boxing champion to purchase one million vaccine doses for city residents.

A separate contract to buy vaccine from India was cancelled after the health minister opted for a Chinese one and then caused an uproar by using a middleman.

Indeed, Ukraine had sufficient cash available and was ready to purchase vaccines, according to Ms Inna Ivanenko, the executive director of the Patients of Ukraine organisation.

"Other countries which started talks with producers almost at the same time as Ukraine did have already had portfolio of several vaccines and have started vaccination," she said.