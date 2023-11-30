Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket to launch between June 15-July 31, 2024

PARIS - Europe's new Ariane 6 launcher will stage an inaugural flight between June 15 and July 31 in 2024, the European Space Agency said on Thursday.

The keenly awaited window for the first test flight came after a test model of the new rocket passed a key long-firing engine test in French Guiana last week.

ESA nations agreed in 2014 to develop Ariane 6 in response to growing competition in the commercial launch market but its arrival, originally due in 2020, has been repeatedly delayed. REUTERS

